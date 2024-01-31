 EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score
Live

EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score

Jan 31, 2024 01:41 AM IST
EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Crystal Palace v/s Sheffield United match. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Sheffield United 1

EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Crystal Palace's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for ...Read More some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Sheffield United 1 Goal Scorers: Ben Brereton-Sheffield United(1'),

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:41 AM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:41 AM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: free kick won

    Ben Brereton (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST
    8' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:34 AM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ben Brereton (Sheffield United).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:34 AM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: free kick won

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:32 AM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: goal

    Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1. Ben Brereton (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:32 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:32 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: lineup

    Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Chris Richards, Marc Guéhi, Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze. Sheffield United Starting XI -: James McAtee, Ben Brereton, Auston Trusty, Oliver McBurnie, Vinicius de Souza Costa, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Anis Ben Slimane, Gustavo Hamer, Ivo Grbic, Anel Ahmedhodzic

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:32 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Crystal Palace home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

Topics
Crystal Palace Sheffield United English Premier League + 1 more
