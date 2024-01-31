EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score
EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Crystal Palace v/s Sheffield United match. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Sheffield United 1
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 31, 2024 01:41 AM IST10' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).Jan 31, 2024 01:41 AM IST10' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: free kick won
Ben Brereton (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:40 AM IST8' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Auston Trusty.Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Auston Trusty.Jan 31, 2024 01:36 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.Jan 31, 2024 01:34 AM IST3' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Ben Brereton (Sheffield United).Jan 31, 2024 01:34 AM IST3' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:32 AM IST1' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: goal
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1. Ben Brereton (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box.Jan 31, 2024 01:32 AM ISTEPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Jan 31, 2024 12:32 AM ISTEPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score: lineup
Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Chris Richards, Marc Guéhi, Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze. Sheffield United Starting XI -: James McAtee, Ben Brereton, Auston Trusty, Oliver McBurnie, Vinicius de Souza Costa, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Anis Ben Slimane, Gustavo Hamer, Ivo Grbic, Anel AhmedhodzicJan 31, 2024 12:32 AM ISTEPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Crystal Palace home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
