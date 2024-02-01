 EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score
Live

EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score

Feb 01, 2024 12:47 AM IST
EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Liverpool v/s Chelsea match

EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Liverpool and Chelsea at Liverpool's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

Follow all the updates here:

    EPL 2023 Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score: lineup

    Liverpool Starting XI -: Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz, Alisson Ramsés Becker, Ibrahima Konaté, Darwin Núñez, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez. Chelsea Starting XI -: Djordje Petrovic, Cole Palmer, Benoît Badiashile, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Emiliano da Silva, Noni Madueke, Moisés Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Liverpool and Chelsea. The match is scheduled to take place today at Liverpool home ground, kicking off at 01:45 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

Topics
Liverpool Chelsea English Premier League
