Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, Newcastle United 1-1 Everton EPL 2023
Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Newcastle United 1: Everton 1. Goal Scorers: Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(15'),Dominic Calvert-Lewin-Everton(88'),
90'+10' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Everton 1.
90'+9' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+8' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Dwight McNeil (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+8' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+8' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Youssef Chermiti (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+8' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Everton).Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Youssef Chermiti.
90'+5' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Guimarães.
90'+3' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
90'+2' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Everton).Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dan Burn.
90' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Everton. Séamus Coleman replaces Ben Godfrey.
90' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
88' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Penalty Goal
SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Dominic Calvert-Lewin puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Newcastle United 1, Everton 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
86' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: contentious referee decisions
VAR Decision: Penalty Everton.
84' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: penalty lost
Penalty conceded by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) after a foul in the penalty area.
84' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, Newcastle United 1-1 Everton EPL 2023: penalty won
Penalty Everton. Ashley Young draws a foul in the penalty area.
82' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Everton).Emil Krafth (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Everton. Youssef Chermiti replaces Idrissa Gueye.
81' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
James Tarkowski (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).
79' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Paul Dummett replaces Lewis Hall because of an injury.
79' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
78' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Hall (Newcastle United).
77' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
75' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
75' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
73' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Gomes.
72' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Joe Willock replaces Elliot Anderson.
70' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Harvey Barnes is caught offside.
70' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
69' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Emil Krafth.
68' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.
67' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
67' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
66' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: post
James Garner (Everton) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.
63' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Beto.
61' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Everton. James Garner replaces Amadou Onana.
60' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Everton. André Gomes replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.
59' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: contentious referee decisions
VAR Decision: No Goal Newcastle United 1-0 Everton.
58' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: VAR cancelled goal
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Dan Burn (Newcastle United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
58' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Alexander Isak is caught offside.
57' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton).Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
50' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Foul by Alexander Isak (Newcastle United).
48' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Amadou Onana.
48' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.