Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
    Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, Newcastle United 1-1 Everton EPL 2023

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST
    Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, Newcastle United 1-1 Everton EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Newcastle United v/s Everton match. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 1: Everton 1
    Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023
    Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023

    Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, Newcastle United 1-1 Everton EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Newcastle United and Everton at Newcastle United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 1: Everton 1 Goal Scorers: Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(15'),Dominic Calvert-Lewin-Everton(88'),

    Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
    04 Apr, 20241-1Fulltime
    EvertonEverton
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Newcastle United 1: Everton 1. Goal Scorers: Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(15'),Dominic Calvert-Lewin-Everton(88'),

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+10' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Everton 1.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+9' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a cross following a set piece situation.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+8' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Dwight McNeil
    Everton

    Dwight McNeil (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+8' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+8' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Youssef Chermiti
    Everton

    Youssef Chermiti (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+8' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Everton).

    Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+5' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Youssef Chermiti.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+5' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Guimarães.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+3' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+2' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Everton).

    Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90'+2' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dan Burn.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Séamus Coleman
    Ben Godfrey
    Everton

    Substitution, Everton. Séamus Coleman replaces Ben Godfrey.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    90' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    88' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Penalty Goal

    PENALTY GOAL
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
    Everton

    SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Dominic Calvert-Lewin puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Newcastle United 1, Everton 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    86' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: contentious referee decisions

    VAR Decision: Penalty Everton.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    84' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: penalty lost

    Penalty conceded by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) after a foul in the penalty area.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    84' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, Newcastle United 1-1 Everton EPL 2023: penalty won

    Penalty Everton. Ashley Young draws a foul in the penalty area.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    82' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Youssef Chermiti (Everton).

    Emil Krafth (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    82' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Youssef Chermiti
    Idrissa Gueye
    Everton

    Substitution, Everton. Youssef Chermiti replaces Idrissa Gueye.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    81' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    James Tarkowski
    Everton

    James Tarkowski (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    80' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    79' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Paul Dummett
    Lewis Hall
    Newcastle United

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Paul Dummett replaces Lewis Hall because of an injury.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    79' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    78' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Hall (Newcastle United).

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    77' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    75' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    75' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    73' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ashley Young (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Gomes.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    72' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    71' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Joe Willock
    Elliot Anderson
    Newcastle United

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Joe Willock replaces Elliot Anderson.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    70' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Newcastle United. Harvey Barnes is caught offside.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    70' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    69' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Emil Krafth.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    68' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    67' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    67' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    66' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: post

    James Garner (Everton) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    63' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

    Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    61' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
    Beto
    Everton

    Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Beto.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    61' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    James Garner
    Amadou Onana
    Everton

    Substitution, Everton. James Garner replaces Amadou Onana.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    60' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    André Gomes
    Abdoulaye Doucouré
    Everton

    Substitution, Everton. André Gomes replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    59' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: contentious referee decisions

    VAR Decision: No Goal Newcastle United 1-0 Everton.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    58' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: VAR cancelled goal

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Dan Burn (Newcastle United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    58' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Newcastle United. Alexander Isak is caught offside.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    57' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton).

    Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    55' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Fabian Schär.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    50' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Alexander Isak (Newcastle United).

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    48' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Amadou Onana.

    Apr 3, 2024 11:16 PM IST

    48' Newcastle United vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

