Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023
Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023.
Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Newcastle United 4: West Ham United 3. Goal Scorers: Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(6'),Michail Antonio-West Ham United(21'),Mohammed Kudus-West Ham United(45'+10'),Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(48'),Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(77'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(83'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(90'),
Newcastle United vs West Ham United Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 64 points
2. Liverpool - 64 points
3. Manchester City - 63 points
4. Aston Villa - 56 points
