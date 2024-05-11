West Ham United vs Luton Town Live Score, West Ham United 0-0 Luton Town EPL 2023
West Ham United vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Luton Town at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More
West Ham United vs Luton Town Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Manchester City - 85 points
2. Arsenal - 83 points
3. Liverpool - 78 points
4. Aston Villa - 67 points
As of now, West Ham United are placed at 9 in the league table, while Luton Town are at 18.
West Ham United vs Luton Town Match Updates:
West Ham United played Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 5-0 whereas Luton Town faced Everton in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.
West Ham United vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
West Ham United Starting XI -: Alphonse Areola, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, Vladimír Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima, Michail Antonio, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek.
Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Tahith Chong, Fred Onyedinma, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski.
West Ham United vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between West Ham United and Luton Town. The match is scheduled to take place today at West Ham United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.