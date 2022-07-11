Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Erik Ten Hag gives massive update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United
football

Erik Ten Hag gives massive update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Speaking during a press conference, Erik ten Hag gave a massive update about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United.(AP)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 03:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

With Manchester United currently on tour in Thailand, new manager Erik ten Hag spoke to reporters during a press conference on Monday. Ten Hag updated fans about his side's preparations and also gave a massive transfer update about Cristiano Ronaldo. The star striker didn't join training and also didn't travel for the pre-season tour, citing personal and family issues. According to reports, Ronaldo also expressed his desire to leave United after they failed to secure UEFA Champions League qualification. But Ten Hag had a different take on the situation and stated that 'Cristiano is not for sale'.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian football journalist, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes already made contact with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly for a possible transfer. But it looks like the former Real Madrid man will remain at United.

Also Read | 'That weighed a lot': Ex-Juventus star explains Pogba's Man United struggles

"He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together", said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag also confirmed that he has already conversed with Ronaldo about his future with the club.

"I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me, what I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together", he said.

RELATED STORIES

"What I said before, once again, I had a really good talk together", he further added.

Despite confirming that Ronaldo would not be departing United, Ten Hag could not confirm his presence in the pre-season tour. When asked if the 37-year-old's absence could affect United's training plans, he said, "The way of playing to develop is a process, takes time, also it's dependent on the competence of the squad, clear, and how we want to play that is proactive."

"We are working on this and you cannot achieve this in one or two weeks, it takes longer. I cannot tell (on Ronaldo joining tour) as the absence I already explained and that is it for this moment."

"I didn't speak to him after (the news). His absence is personal issue."

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. He lived up to his star status, scoring 24 goals and registering three assists in 38 matches, making him United's highest goalscorer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
english premier league manchester united cristiano ronaldo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP