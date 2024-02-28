Erling Haaland's all five goals in FA Cup that scripted history for Manchester City: Watch video

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ran riot in the fifth round of the FA Cup by netting five goals against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Haaland switched on his goal-scoring machine and linked up with midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne to annihilate their opponents and silence the home fans. Erling Haaland scored five goals against Luton Town

The Norwegian cyborg completed a first-half hat-trick to stamp his hat-trick over Luton as they failed to recover from the Haaland-De Bruyne masterclass and suffered a 2-6 defeat in front of home fans.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Haaland also became the first City player to net five goals in a single twice for them. He also scripted history by becoming the first player to score 5+ goals in a single Champions League game and 5+ goals in a single FA Cup game.

City have picked up the form in the second half of the season once again as they are looking to replicate their last season's success by competing hard in the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Haaland also silenced his critics who started questioning his goal-scoring instincts after an off-game against Chelsea in the Premier League. The Norwegian goal-scoring machine has netted 27 goals this season already despite missing a few games due to injury last year.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne was also at his very best against Luton as he linked up well with his number 9 and provided four assists to make his job a bit easier.

Haaland didn't take much time to score his first goal of the match which came in the third minute and it was no stopping for him after that. He smashed the net at regular intervals after opening the scoring as it took him just 58 minutes to get his 5 goals. De Bruyne assisted him net the first four while Bernardo Silva helped him pack the punch.

Saluting De Bruyne's role in his demolition of Luton, Haaland said: "Kevin is massive. It's a pleasure playing with him. We know what we both want from each other."

On his own form since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for two months, Haaland added: "I'm getting back to my best. Finally I'm feeling good. It's an amazing feeling. It's coming, we're coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack."

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola took him off the field in the 77th minute to give him some rest before their next big-ticket clash against rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium.