Erling Haaland creates Premier League history, becomes fastest to 100 goals; smashes previous record

Erling Haaland shoots for his 100th Premier League career goal.(REUTERS) Manchester City's marksman took down a record that has been in sight all season with a fine finish past Fulham in an incredible 5-4 victory. Manchester City's Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland continues to bang in the goals at a ridiculous rate for the team in blue. On Tuesday night, travelling to Fulham's Craven Cottage for a midweek fixture, Haaland scored early on to give City the lead, and also brought up his 100th Premier League career goal – becoming by far the fastest player to achieve that feat.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 17th minute against Fulham with a thumping first-time finish past goalkeeper Bernd Leno. This was Haaland's 15th goal of the Premier League season, and enough to bring up his century of goals in the Premier League since joining City in 2022.

Haaland needed only 111 matches to bring up his 100 goals, and ended a two-match run of no goals which looks like a drought for his remarkable standards. Haaland is a league of his own in terms of goal-scoring rate in Premier League history: he breaks Alan Shearer’s previously-held record by a whopping 13 matches.

He also handily outdoes contemporary superstars like Harry Kane, who needed 141 matches for the achievement, and Man City legend Sergio Aguero, who took 147 games. Haaland has the kind of goal-scoring tendencies that, at age 25, has many consider him to be the favourite to finish his career as the Premier League’s highest ever goalscorer: he remain 160 goals behind Shearer’s long-standing record of 260.

Haaland's incredible PL scoring rate

Haaland started like a house on fire in the Premier League with 36 goals in a historic campaign, as he won Premier League Player of the Year honours after 36 goals in a season that saw them clinch a historic treble. He would continue to score the goals over the next two years, winning the golden boot again in his second season, and even scoring 22 goals in what was a quiet year by his and City’s standards.

Haaland once again started the season excellently this year, with several multi-goal games and an increasingly well-rounded all-round game that has left him as the forerunner for more accolades and recognition.

His 100th goal came in a rollercoaster victory over Fulham which ended by a score of 5-4 in favour of City, in a ridiculous game of football. Haaland scored and assisted early to help City go up 3-0, and the Citizens would extend that to a 5-1 lead in the 54th minute mark. However, while many teams would be curled up during this shellacking, Fulham came out all guns blazing and scored three more over the course of the second half. City just about held off their hosts to prevent one of the most famous comeback results in Premier League history.