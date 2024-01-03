ESPN issues apology after showing woman flashing her breast in New Orleans during Sugar Bowl broadcast

ESPN has apologised after showing a video of a woman flashing her breast as the network broadcasted the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. ESPN aired the video, filmed by a camera operator, during the College Football Playoff matchup between Texas and Washington in New Orleans. The Sugar Bowl was being held at the Caesars Superdome. The Washington Huskies celebrate after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana (Photo by Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The clip shows people walking around Bourbon Street when a woman flashed her breast possibly to capture the attention of someone at a balcony located above her. It is unclear if the incident was previously taped or caught on camera live. The camera zoomed away quickly, but what happened was clearly visible.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Now, ESPN’s senior director of communications Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press, “We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast.”

How Washington beat Texas which was ‘a second away from playing for a national championship’

Washington eventually beat Texas 37-31 in the game. They are now set to face Michigan for the national championship on Monday, January 8, at Houston’s NRG Stadium. Michigan previously beat Alabama. Following the 2024 season, the four-team College Football Playoff will be expanded to as many as 12 teams.

Although Texas was beaten, Quinn Ewers threw some amazing passes in an attempt to get the Longhorns near the end zone. However, he missed the last three passes. Washington’s Elijah Jackson knocked away his fade to Adonai Mitchell. "Those guys are the most resilient guys I have ever been around," Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game, according to ESPN.

“They were a second away from playing for a national championship,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “They should be proud of themselves. Penix got hot and (Washington) made some big plays down the field.”