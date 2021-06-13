Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia Football Live Score: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia in second half
Austria vs North Macedonia, Euro 2020 Live: Goran Pandev scored the equaliser for North Macedonia, creating history. Stefan Lainer opened the scoring for Austria in Euro 2020, opening the counter for his team against North Macedonia. There was a cagy start to the match but Austria put their noses in front just at the right time. Can North Macedonia bounce back and cause a major upset like Finland?
Follow live football score and updates of Euro 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 13, 2021 10:43 PM IST
54' Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
YELLOW CARD! A skirmish between players after a leap from Alioski takes down Schlager. He has been booked.
-
JUN 13, 2021 10:40 PM IST
51' Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
Elmas tries to move on to the penalty area but Lienhart was able to get his body in between the player and the ball. He wins a free kick, but nothing comes off of it.
-
JUN 13, 2021 10:36 PM IST
47' Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
Substitution for Austria
Lienhart is ON.
Dragovic is OFF.
-
JUN 13, 2021 10:32 PM IST
2nd half: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
The play resumes in the 2nd half. Can either of the two teams find a way to win the match?
-
JUN 13, 2021 10:19 PM IST
HT: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
Scores level at half time. Goran Pandev scored the equaliser for North Macedonia, creating history. Stefan Lainer opened the scoring for Austria in Euro 2020.
-
JUN 13, 2021 10:15 PM IST
44' Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
Dragovic suffers a blow and he goes down. The medical staff is down there. But after some lengthy treatment, he is ready to get back.
-
JUN 13, 2021 10:08 PM IST
37' Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
CHANCE! Nikolov takes a shot from a distance, but that has gone way wider tan he anticipated.
-
JUN 13, 2021 10:04 PM IST
33' Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
Austria have realised North Macedonia are not going to lying back. They are not slowing down the pace of the game.
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:59 PM IST
26' Austria 1-1 North Macedonia
GOALLLL! History has been created, Pandev scores the first goal for North Macedonia as goalkeeper goes on a walk about!
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:57 PM IST
26' Austria 1-0 North Macedonia
FREE KICK! Austria got a chance to take a free kick to deliver the ball inside the box from a dangerous area. But dealt well by Austria defence.
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:53 PM IST
22' Austria 1-0 North Macedonia
CHANCE! Kalajdzic attempts a half volley on target but save by Dimitrievsky. What a chance that was to double the lead.
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:49 PM IST
18' Austria 1-0 North Macedonia
GOALLL! Lainer opens the scoring for Austria. AUS 1-0 North Macedonia
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:48 PM IST
17' Austria 0-0 North Macedonia
A bit of swagger from North Macedonia and Sabitzer is the key player for Austria involved in the exchange.
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:42 PM IST
12' Austria 0-0 North Macedonia
Both teams have no real flow here -- both teams have not been able to perform so far. Austria and North Macedonia have both not been able to find their footing yet.
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:40 PM IST
8' Austria 0-0 North Macedonia
North Macedonia trying to find their way back with the ball but Austria are keeping it really comfortable here. No threats
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:36 PM IST
3' Austria 0-0 North Macedonia
The stadium is filled with fans from North Macedonia excited to see their team play on the big stage. Plenty of boos as Austria dominate the opening minutes of possession.
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:29 PM IST
KICKOFF: Austria 0-0 North Macedonia
KICKOFF! The match has begun between two of the underdogs.
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Austria vs North Macedonia - Opta Stats
- Austria have won only one of their last 15 games at major tournaments (D5 L9 – World Cups and Euros), a 2-1 victory against USA in the group phase of the 1990 World Cup.
- Austria have scored only two goals in their six games at the European Championship finals; one of them was a penalty (Ivica Vastic vs Poland, Euro 2008). They have never been ahead at any point in those six games.
- Austria last reached the knockout stages of a major tournament at the 1954 World Cup, finishing third. In their last 15 games at major tournaments (World Cup and Euros), they have won only one game (2-1 vs USA, World Cup 1990) and kept one clean sheet (0-0 vs Portugal, Euro 2016).
(Stats from Opta, provided by Sky Sports)
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Euro 2020 match result
Euro 2020 England vs Croatia ended in 1-0 win for the Three Lions. Big win. Read Report.
-
JUN 13, 2021 09:00 PM IST
North Macedonia starting line-ups
North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, S. Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Nikolov, Alloski, Bardi, Ademi, Elmas, Trajkovski, Pandev
Subs: Siskovski, Jankov, Bejtulai, Ristevski, Spirovski, Hasani, Kostadinov, Avramovski, Churlinov, Trickovski, Velkoski, M. Ristovski.
-
JUN 13, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Austria starting line-ups
Starting lineups
Austria: Bachmann, Ulmer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba, Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Lainer, Schlager, Laimer, Kalajdzic
Subs: Pervan, Lienhart, Trimmel, Ilsanker, Grillitsch, Baumgartlinger, Schaub, Schöpf, Lazaro, Arnautovic, Gregoritsch
-
JUN 13, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Euro 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Austria vs North Macedonia live football match. The stage is set for the world to witness North Macedonia in their first global footballing competition. Up against them will be Austria. Who will come out on top?
Euro 2020 Live Score: Austria 1-1 North Macedonia in 2nd half
