Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Belgian players to get Covid-19 vaccine before the tournament
football

Euro 2020: Belgian players to get Covid-19 vaccine before the tournament

Belgium, the top-ranked FIFA team, is among the favorites for the tournament, which opens on June 11.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 05:42 PM IST
File Photo of Belgium players in action.(Twitter)

Belgium's soccer players selected for the European Championship will get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the tournament, the government said Wednesday.

Belgium, the top-ranked FIFA team, is among the favorites for the tournament, which opens on June 11.

“This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship," the Belgian federation said.

“We're very grateful to all people who made this possible."

According to local media, Belgian players will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose to be fully effective and is distributed in Europe by subsidiary Janssen.

Belgium will open its campaign against Russia on June 12. The team will then face Denmark and Finland in Group B.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccine belgium euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP