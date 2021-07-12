Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England: Pitch invader engages stewards in a hilarious cat-and-mouse chase -WATCH

Pitch invasions, at times, can prove to be a laughter riot for the players and the crowd. While some people get dangerously close to players, there are others who do it for the thrill of it. Take the gentleman at Sunday's Italy vs England Euro 2020 final for example, who took the on-field stewards for a ride by running all over the field, dodging them several times.

During the summit clash, which saw Italy rise to their second continental triumph, a man ran out to the field shirtless. He first ran near the sideline and then ran back on the outside, evading the grasp of one particular steward twice. After a cat-and-mouse battle, he was finally apprehended near the Italy box, where goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma was stationed. (EURO 2020 COVERAGE)

WATCH| INVADER CAUSES MAYHEM DURING EURO 2020 FINAL

Italy lifted their second European Championship trophy after they defeated England 3-2 in a penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in London. The match had ended 1-1 after extra time. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka missed for the Three Lions as Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma saved two penalties in a row to take his team to the title.

This is the first major international trophy that Italy have won since their 2006 FIFA World Cup win. The Azzurri had last won the continental title back in 1968. Italy had reached the final in Euro 2000 and Euro 2012, as well, but had lost to France, and Spain, respectively.

England were eyeing their first European Championship trophy and their first major international football title since winning the FIFA World Cup at home in 1966.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane remarked that the home side should not have given the fifth and deciding penalty to teenager Bukayo Saka.

"If you're (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) go up for a penalty ahead of you.

"They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up," Former Ireland international Keane told ITV.