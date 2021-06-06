Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020: Forsberg on fire as Sweden beat Armenia in friendly
Euro 2020: Forsberg on fire as Sweden beat Armenia in friendly


Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal.(TT News Agency via REUTERS)

AA superb first half from winger Emil Forsberg paved the way for Sweden's 3-1 win over Armenia in their last friendly game before Euro 2020 gets underway next week. 

 Forsberg gave the Swedes the lead in the 16th minute with a free kick from distance that dipped viciously, leading keeper David Yurchenko to mistime his dive as the ball bounced and flew into the net. 

  Forsberg also played a part Sweden's second, whipping in a corner that Marcus Danielson headed in to make it 2-0 in the 34th minute with his third goal in nine internationals. 

  Given a free role from his position on the left wing, Forsberg won a penalty just before halftime but Yurchenko got down smartly to save Sebastian Larsson's spot kick. 

  Vahan Bichakhchyan pulled a goal back for the visitors just after the hour mark, but the Swedes netted a third when Robin Quaison dinked a delightful pass to set up fellow substitute Marcus Berg to score.

Janne Andersson's side begin their Euro 2020 Group E campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14 before taking on Slovakia and Poland in St. Petersburg. 

