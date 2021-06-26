Euro 2020: Gareth Bale unfazed by support for Denmark, lauds the team's response to the Christian Eriksen scare

The Euro 2020 knockouts will commence with Gareth Bale's Wales facing off against Denmark, who will be taking to the pitch without Christian Eriksen but with a massive legion of fans behind them as they have emerged as neutrals' favourites. However, Bale is not unfazed by the developments.

The world was stunned and brought to a stand-still when Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's opening encounter against Finland. Thankfully, he was brought back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest. The reaction and response of the Danes have earned them widespread praise and Bale is one of them. Having said that, he said that the Dragons will not let that come in the way during the game.

"We understand the situation that happened with them, we've sent all our best wishes to Christian and what a great job the Denmark team did with that," said the Welsh captain, who added he was unaware of the support now for Denmark from around the world.

"I didn't know that until someone said just now, I'm not on social media. "We've been in situations where teams are favourites or have more support, against Turkey (in Baku) they had 18,000 in the stadium so it makes no difference. When it comes to kick-off it is just us players on the pitch." Bale's one-season loan spell at Tottenham from Real Madrid has come to an end. When asked before the tournament, the 31-year-old said he would only reveal his future plans after the European Championship as it would cause "chaos". That led to rumours Bale could retire, but he rejected the idea that he will play Saturday's clash as if it is his final match for his country. "I'm not going to play it as if it is my last (match) because I want to get through to the next round," he added.

He further remarked: "The focus is on this game and not looking further forward." Welsh fans have been frustrated by coronavirus restrictions that prevent them from getting to the Dutch capital for the game. Robert Page's men have also had to cover the third-highest number of miles in the tournament so far after starting off with two games in Baku before facing Italy in Rome for the final Group A game. "It is frustrating for the fans and players they can't be here with us," said Page. "We can't grumble about it, it is how it is. How it's unfolded we've gone from Baku to Rome and now Amsterdam. It's not been easy with Covid (protocols) on top of that, but we're fully prepared now and we're ready for a battle."

While Wales finished second to Italy in Group A, Denmark, despite losing Christian Eriksen and losing their first two games, registered an emphatic victory in their last group game to finish second to Belgium in Group B. Gareth Bale and Co won, drew and lost a game each, with their latest result being a 0-1 loss to Italy. The Danes currently lead their recent head to head 3-0