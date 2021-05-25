Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate names England's provisional squad
football

Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate names England's provisional squad

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, all with lingering injury concerns, were included.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 06:06 PM IST
England head coach Gareth Southgate(AP)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a recall in a 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2020 named by manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday.

The right back's place had been in doubt after he was dropped in March for World Cup qualifiers but he made the cut in a squad that will be reduced to 26 players ahead of a June 1 UEFA deadline.

The June 11-July 11 championship is being held across Europe.

Uncapped Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, Everton's Ben Godfrey, West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale were also selected.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, all with lingering injury concerns, were included.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford misses out, however, as do injured Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, Tottenham's Eric Dier and Southampton forward Danny Ings.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Greenwood, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 england manager gareth southgate
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP