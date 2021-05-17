Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Germany keeper Ter Stegen to miss Euros with knee problem
football

Euro 2020: Germany keeper Ter Stegen to miss Euros with knee problem

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo which ended Barcelona's La Liga title challenge with one game left in the season.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Barcelona's German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen jumps for a ball during a training session.(AFP)

Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss next month's European Championship after the Barcelona goalkeeper said on Monday he needed to undergo a procedure on his knee.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo which ended Barcelona's La Liga title challenge with one game left in the season.

"I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I'm sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany," Ter Stegen wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CO-SpqmgAkZ/?igshid=hugobk66nn7i.

"For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it."

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and Germany captain Manuel Neuer is expected to start at the Euros where they are in Group F along with Hungary, Portugal and world champions France, who they play in their first game on June 15 in Munich.

Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss next month's European Championship after the Barcelona goalkeeper said on Monday he needed to undergo a procedure on his knee.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo which ended Barcelona's La Liga title challenge with one game left in the season.

"I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I'm sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany," Ter Stegen wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CO-SpqmgAkZ/?igshid=hugobk66nn7i.

"For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it."

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and Germany captain Manuel Neuer is expected to start at the Euros where they are in Group F along with Hungary, Portugal and world champions France, who they play in their first game on June 15 in Munich.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 marc-andre ter stegen
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP