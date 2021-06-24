Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
football

Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary: Action in images

Euro 2020, Germany vs Hungary: Here is all the action in images from Germany vs Hungary match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:37 AM IST
Hungary stunned Munich and Germany early on in the game when Adam Szalai scored a stunning diving header, yes in that posture, to take his side 1-0 ahead after 11 minutes(AP)
10 minutes later, Mats Hummels' header came off the bar as Germany were denied an equaliser by a whisker. (AP)
Germany's Manuel Neuer knew his side had an uphill task ahead of them in the second half as they were trailing 0-1 after 45 minutes. They huffed and puffed but everything to no avail. (REUTERS)
Germany's Kai Havertz found the equaliser in the 66th minute to bring his side back to life. (AP)
However, the home team's happiness was cut short just 90 seconds later as Andras Schafer netted home the second goal to take Hungary into the lead once again. (AP)
Leon Goretzka came off the bench to score the goal that secured Germany's spot in the next round.
A happy captain. Eventually, Manuel Neuer's drew 2-2 with Hungary, finished second in the group and went through to the next round, where they will face England at the Wembley Stadium (AP)
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
