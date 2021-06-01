Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Greenwood out as England prepares to select squad
football

Euro 2020: Greenwood out as England prepares to select squad

England will finalize its 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 on Tuesday and Mason Greenwood won't be part of it.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 03:12 PM IST
File Photo of Mason Greenwood in England Jersey.(Twitter/Greenwood)

England will finalize its 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 on Tuesday and Mason Greenwood won't be part of it.

The Manchester United striker withdrew from the provisional 33-man squad hours before seven players were due to be cut “in order to recover fully from an underlying injury,” the club said.

ALSO READ| Euro 2020: Wijnaldum delighted to be captain but will miss Van Dijk

United said the unspecified injury kept Greenwood out of the Under-21 European Championship in March and that his appearances for the team were managed carefully as a result through the end of the season.

“But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for preseason training,” United said.

Six more players will miss out when England coach Gareth Southgate settles on his final squad later.

Much intrigue lies in whether Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, the captains of Man United and Liverpool, respectively, are fit enough to be included after missing the final games of the season because of injury.

England will play a Euro 2020 warmup against Austria on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mason greenwood england football team euro 2020 gareth southgate
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP