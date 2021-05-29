Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020: Italy warms up with 7-0 win over San Marino

Italy coach Roberto Mancini used mostly reserves before he decides on his 26-man list for Euro 2020 over the weekend.
PTI | , Cagliari
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 09:44 AM IST
File image of Italy coach Roberto Mancini.(REUTERS)

Federico Bernardeschi scored one goal and set up two more in Italy's 7-0 win over San Marino in a European Championship warmup.

“We still have some question marks,” Mancini said.

“We need to choose between a couple of great players.”

Bernardeschi boosted his chances of more playing time at the Euros by opening the scoring with a long-range effort in the 31st. He set up substitute Andrea Belotti for another goal after the break following an exchange with the Torino center forward.

Bernardeschi also produced strong work down the left flank that led to Matteo Pessina's second goal four minutes from time.

It was a stark contrast from Bernardeschi's performances at Juventus, where he has struggled recently.

“He's always done well with us," Mancini said.

"He helped us qualify.”

Matteo Politano also had a brace for the Azzurri and Gian Marco Ferrari also scored.

Moise Kean, who is slated to be third choice at center forward behind Ciro Immobile and Belotti, struggled. But Mancini said Kean received a knock early on and was in pain when he exited after the first half.

San Marino is last in the FIFA rankings at No. 210.

Italy extended its unbeaten streak to 26 matches. That's the second-longest run in the team's history, trailing only a 30-match streak from 1935-39 under Vittorio Pozzo.

The Azzurri face the Czech Republic in Bologna next Friday in another warmup then host Turkey in Rome to open the Euros a week later.

Switzerland and Wales are also in Group A with Italy.

