Euro 2020 Highlights, Czech Republic vs England: England top Group D after 1-0 win over Czech Republic
UEFA Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Czech Republic vs England: England top Group D after 1-0 win over Czech Republic. Raheem Sterling gave England an early lead as he headed in a cross from Jack Grealish in the goal. By default, England and Czech Republic are already through to the Round of 16 with both teams having 4 points each. So, this battle is to attain the top-place finish in Group D.
Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:17 AM
FT: Czech Republic 0-1 England
And we are all done, England have topped the group with a 1-0 win over Czech Republic. Raheem Sterling doing the job again. Croatia, and Czech Republic are also through.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:14 AM
86' Czech Republic 0-1 England
GOALLL! Henderson tucks it in... oh wait, it has been called an OFFSIDE. No Goal!
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:10 AM
81' Czech Republic 0-1 England
On the other end, Croatia have scored 3 goals and are leading 3-1. Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric to the rescue.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:05 AM
77' Czech Republic 0-1 England
CORNER! A Czech Republic corner was well defended by John Stones.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:00 AM
72' Czech Republic 0-1 England
Boril, who already is on a yellow, makes a challenge on Kane, but the referee deems it not a big one to show another card. Phew
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:57 AM
68' Czech Republic 0-1 England
Nothing is really coming on for England at the moment, and neither for Czech Republic.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:53 AM
64' Czech Republic 0-1 England
SUBS! Czech Republic make two changes:
Alex Kral Adam Hlozek IN
Darida and Masopus OUT
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:49 AM
61' Czech Republic 0-1 England
YELLOW CARD! Saka has been taken down by Boril and he has been booked. Lucky to escape red card.
-
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:47 AM
57' Czech Republic 0-1 England
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:40 AM
52' Czech Republic 0-1 England
England keeping possession in early going, but Czech Republic are defending really well.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:37 AM
48' Czech Republic 0-1 England
CORNER! Holes takes corner, a practiced set-piece routine, but not very well executed.
-
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:34 AM
46' Czech Republic 0-1 England
England make one change:
Declan Rice OFF
Jordan Henderson IN
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:26 AM
2nd half: Czech Republic 0-1 England
The ball is set rolling and we are off for the final 45 minutes....
-
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:13 AM
HT: Czech Republic 0-1 England
It is halftime and Raheem Sterling's goal separates the two teams. It is Czech Republic 0-1 England.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:10 AM
40' Czech Republic 0-1 England
Grealish is running the show for England, he is ensuring Czech defence never feel safe.
-
35' Czech Republic 0-1 England
CHANCE! Soucek takes a shot, but it just went awya from the goal. Unlucky...
-
33' Czech Republic 0-1 England
CORNER! Walker sends the cross, but it was not the best effort. Nothing came off it except this update.
-
28' Czech Republic 0-1 England
CHANCE! Holes fires a ripper from 30 yards and it was hammering towards goal. But Pickford made an acrobativ save to deny him.
-
26' Czech Republic 0-1 England
CHANCE! Kane opens up, and he enters the box, and he tries to angle it in, but Czech goalkeeper saved it.
-
23' Czech Republic 0-1 England
Luke Shaw sets Jack Grealish free with a long passes, but he was offside.
-
20' Czech Republic 0-1 England
Good response from Czech Republic. Good tempo, troubling England defence now. Searching for the equaliser.
-
16' Czech Republic 0-1 England
FREEKICK! Saka sends the cross but defended well by Czech. England get a corner -- Luke Shaw takes from left. It was long and nothing came off it.
-
12' Czech Republic 0-1 England
GOAL! A lovely attack, a brilliant approach by Saka. He passes it to Kane, who keeps it alive, passes to Grealish, who crosses it to Sterling in front of goal, who headed it in.
-
11' Czech Republic 0-0 England
SHOT! Harry Kane gets a shot from outside the box, and he takes it on a volley, but it goes way wider than he wanted to.
-
9' Czech Republic 0-0 England
Harry Kane taken down by an elbow from Kalas. Early foul, referee just lets him go with a warning.
-
6' Czech Republic 0-0 England
As expected, England are keeping the possession in the early going of the match. But Czech defending well.
-
2' Czech Republic 0-0 England
CHANCE! Sterling hits the woodwork early on in the match -- what a chance that was, keeper going on a walkabout.
-
1' Czech Republic 0-0 England
On the other side of London, at Glasgow, Scotland are taking on Croatia - LIVE UPDATES!
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:25 AM
KICKOFF: Czech Republic 0-0 England
KICKOFF! The ball is set rolling and we are underway at Wembley...
-
Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England - LIVE!
The teams are out in the middle and it is time for the National Anthems for both the teams at Wembley.
-
Gareth Southgate speaks
"I think he has been the outstanding English defender in the league this season.
"He has been such a bedrock for us. It was a difficult call because Tyrone has been a colossus for us but it is a good opportunity for Harry to get 90 minutes."
Source: Sky Sports
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:09 AM
England stats
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:27 PM
Czech Republic Starting XI
Czech Republic (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida (capt), Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick
Subs: Mandous, Koubek, Kaderabek, Brabec, Kral, Mateju, Barak, Sevcik, Krmencik, Hlozek, Vydra, Pekhart.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:26 PM
England starting XI
England (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane
Subs: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, White, James, Bellingham.
Tue, 22 Jun 2021 07:54 PM
Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Czech Republic vs England, Euro 2020 match. Both the teams are through to the Round of 16, so this match will be a battle to determine which team finishes as table-toppers. Harry Kane, and Patrik Schick will be key for their teams.