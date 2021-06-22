Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights, Czech Republic vs England: England top Group D after 1-0 win over Czech Republic
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Czech Republic vs England(AP)

Euro 2020 Highlights, Czech Republic vs England: England top Group D after 1-0 win over Czech Republic

UEFA Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Czech Republic vs England: England top Group D after 1-0 win over Czech Republic. Raheem Sterling gave England an early lead. Follow Highlights of Czech Republic vs England.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 02:25 AM IST

UEFA Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Czech Republic vs England: England top Group D after 1-0 win over Czech Republic. Raheem Sterling gave England an early lead as he headed in a cross from Jack Grealish in the goal. By default, England and Czech Republic are already through to the Round of 16 with both teams having 4 points each. So, this battle is to attain the top-place finish in Group D.


Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:17 AM

    FT: Czech Republic 0-1 England

    And we are all done, England have topped the group with a 1-0 win over Czech Republic. Raheem Sterling doing the job again. Croatia, and Czech Republic are also through.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:14 AM

    86' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    GOALLL! Henderson tucks it in... oh wait, it has been called an OFFSIDE. No Goal!

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:10 AM

    81' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    On the other end, Croatia have scored 3 goals and are leading 3-1. Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric to the rescue.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:05 AM

    77' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    CORNER! A Czech Republic corner was well defended by John Stones.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 02:00 AM

    72' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    Boril, who already is on a yellow, makes a challenge on Kane, but the referee deems it not a big one to show another card. Phew

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:57 AM

    68' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    Nothing is really coming on for England at the moment, and neither for Czech Republic.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:53 AM

    64' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    SUBS! Czech Republic make two changes:


    Alex Kral Adam Hlozek IN

    Darida and Masopus OUT

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:49 AM

    61' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    YELLOW CARD! Saka has been taken down by Boril and he has been booked. Lucky to escape red card.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:47 AM

    57' Czech Republic 0-1 England

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:40 AM

    52' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    England keeping possession in early going, but Czech Republic are defending really well.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:37 AM

    48' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    CORNER! Holes takes corner, a practiced set-piece routine, but not very well executed.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:34 AM

    46' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    England make one change:

    Declan Rice OFF

    Jordan Henderson IN

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:26 AM

    2nd half: Czech Republic 0-1 England

    The ball is set rolling and we are off for the final 45 minutes....

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:13 AM

    HT: Czech Republic 0-1 England

    It is halftime and Raheem Sterling's goal separates the two teams. It is Czech Republic 0-1 England.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:10 AM

    40' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    Grealish is running the show for England, he is ensuring Czech defence never feel safe.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:06 AM

    35' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    CHANCE! Soucek takes a shot, but it just went awya from the goal. Unlucky...

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:04 AM

    33' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    CORNER! Walker sends the cross, but it was not the best effort. Nothing came off it except this update.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:59 AM

    28' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    CHANCE! Holes fires a ripper from 30 yards and it was hammering towards goal. But Pickford made an acrobativ save to deny him.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:56 AM

    26' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    CHANCE! Kane opens up, and he enters the box, and he tries to angle it in, but Czech goalkeeper saved it.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:54 AM

    23' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    Luke Shaw sets Jack Grealish free with a long passes, but he was offside.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:51 AM

    20' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    Good response from Czech Republic. Good tempo, troubling England defence now. Searching for the equaliser.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:47 AM

    16' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    FREEKICK! Saka sends the cross but defended well by Czech. England get a corner -- Luke Shaw takes from left. It was long and nothing came off it.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:43 AM

    12' Czech Republic 0-1 England

    GOAL! A lovely attack, a brilliant approach by Saka. He passes it to Kane, who keeps it alive, passes to Grealish, who crosses it to Sterling in front of goal, who headed it in.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:42 AM

    11' Czech Republic 0-0 England

    SHOT! Harry Kane gets a shot from outside the box, and he takes it on a volley, but it goes way wider than he wanted to.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:39 AM

    9' Czech Republic 0-0 England

    Harry Kane taken down by an elbow from Kalas. Early foul, referee just lets him go with a warning.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:36 AM

    6' Czech Republic 0-0 England

    As expected, England are keeping the possession in the early going of the match. But Czech defending well.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:34 AM

    2' Czech Republic 0-0 England

    CHANCE! Sterling hits the woodwork early on in the match -- what a chance that was, keeper going on a walkabout.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:33 AM

    1' Czech Republic 0-0 England

    On the other side of London, at Glasgow, Scotland are taking on Croatia - LIVE UPDATES!

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:25 AM

    KICKOFF: Czech Republic 0-0 England

    KICKOFF! The ball is set rolling and we are underway at Wembley...

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:12 AM

    Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England - LIVE!

    The teams are out in the middle and it is time for the National Anthems for both the teams at Wembley.

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:10 AM

    Gareth Southgate speaks

    "I think he has been the outstanding English defender in the league this season.

    "He has been such a bedrock for us. It was a difficult call because Tyrone has been a colossus for us but it is a good opportunity for Harry to get 90 minutes."


    Source: Sky Sports

  • Wed, 23 Jun 2021 12:09 AM

    England stats

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:27 PM

    Czech Republic Starting XI

    Czech Republic (4-2-3-1)

    Starting XI: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida (capt), Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick


    Subs: Mandous, Koubek, Kaderabek, Brabec, Kral, Mateju, Barak, Sevcik, Krmencik, Hlozek, Vydra, Pekhart.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:26 PM

    England starting XI

    England (4-2-3-1)


    Starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane


    Subs: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, White, James, Bellingham.

  • Tue, 22 Jun 2021 07:54 PM

    Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Czech Republic vs England, Euro 2020 match. Both the teams are through to the Round of 16, so this match will be a battle to determine which team finishes as table-toppers. Harry Kane, and Patrik Schick will be key for their teams.

