Euro 2020 Highlights: Denmark register memorable 4-1 win against Russia to qualify for R16

Russia vs Denmark Highlights: It was a dreamy night for Denmark in Copenhagen as they beat Russia 4-1 at home to finish second in Group B and qualify for the Round of 16 and save the campaign for Christian Eriksen. Damsgaard scored in the first half before Poulsen scored first in the second. Russia's Dzyuba scored from the penalty spot but Denmark weren't done. Christensen scored a peach of a goal and Maelhe scored two minutes later to secure a memorable win for their country.





