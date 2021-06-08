Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Milik out of Poland's squad due to injury
football

Euro 2020: Milik out of Poland's squad due to injury

With Poland set to play their Group E opener against Slovakia on June 14, Milik had been undergoing treatment over the last two weeks aimed at getting him back to full training.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Poland's Arkadiusz Milik celebrates after scoring their first goal.(Reuters Photo)

Poland forward Arkadiusz Milik will miss Euro 2020 after withdrawing from the squad due to a knee injury, the Polish Football Association confirmed late on Monday.

The Olympique Marseille forward suffered a small meniscus tear in his left knee in the last Ligue 1 match of the season against FC Metz at the end of May. Since then he has not returned to normal training.

"The injury, with which the 27-year-old striker arrived at the Polish national team training camp in Opalenica, has eliminated the player from the tournament," the Polish FA said in a statement.

With Poland set to play their Group E opener against Slovakia on June 14, Milik had been undergoing treatment over the last two weeks aimed at getting him back to full training.

However, he left Poland's training camp late on Monday to return to his club, which will take further steps to treat the injury.

The FA added it had decided not to call up a replacement for Milik, who has won 70 caps.

"The symptoms he experienced during training and the additional tests carried out afterwards confirmed that the injury still prevents him from full training and playing matches," the statement said.

"As the player himself admitted, despite the rehabilitation undertaken, he did not feel 100% ready to compete with full commitment in UEFA Euro 2020."

Milik's absence restricts coach Paulo Sousa's attacking options further having previously lost Hertha Berlin forward Krzysztof Piatek due to a broken ankle, and will place more of the scoring burden on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?

Hospital staff go beyond duties, groom Covid patients at Ganjam, Odisha

Paleontologists unearth one of the largest new species of dinosaur in Australia

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP