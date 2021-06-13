Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Portugal's Cancelo out of Euros due to COVID, replaced by Dalot
Portugal's Joao Cancelo celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
Portugal's Joao Cancelo celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Portugal's Cancelo out of Euros due to COVID, replaced by Dalot

The versatile Manchester City player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and is "doing well" after being placed in isolation, the team added.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Budapest
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:20 PM IST

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Diogo Dalot ahead of their tournament opener against Hungary on Tuesday, the European champions said on Sunday.

The versatile Manchester City player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and is "doing well" after being placed in isolation, the team added.

"In accordance with the COVID-19 protocol defined by UEFA before the Euro 2020 matches, all players and members of the entourage underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday," Portugal said in a statement https://www.fpf.pt/pt/News/Todas-as-notícias/Notícia/news/29960.

"The results, with the exception of Cancelo, were negative."

Portugal Under-21 international Dalot, who plays for Italian Serie A side AC Milan, will join the team's delegation in Budapest to prepare for his debut at Euro 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joao cancelo uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.