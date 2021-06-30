Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Euro 2020, Quarterfinals: Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue

Euro 2020: After the completion of all the round of 16 matches, 8 teams progressed through to the quarterfinals.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:28 AM IST
A win for the ages. Switzerland reached the Euro 2002 quarterfinals at the expense of world champions France. (AP)

The Euro 2020 Round of 16 treated the world with some exhilarating, some jaw-dropping, and some shocking football. Goals and quality galore but it wasn't devoid of some shocking results. The last-16 saw two former world champions in Germany (2014) and France (2018) crashing out, while Czech Republic pulled off a shocking win against the Netherlands. Monday, June 28, saw both the matches head into extra time. It all happened in the R16 and it is bound to get better in the last-8 stage of this competition. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at Euro 2020, Quarterfinals fixtures:

Friday, July 2, 2021:

Quarter-final 1: Switzerland vs Spain; 9:30 PM at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Saturday, July 3, 2021:

Quarter-final 2: Belgium vs Italy- 12:30 AM at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Quarter-final 3: Czech Republic vs Denmark- 9:30 PM at Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Sunday, July 4, 2021:

Quarter-final 4: Ukraine vs England- 12:30 AM at Stadio Olimpic, Rome, Italy.

