Euro 2020: Scotland's Fleck out of warmup after positive COVID-19 test
football

Euro 2020: Scotland's Fleck out of warmup after positive COVID-19 test

Fleck returned the positive test at the Scottish team's base camp in Spain and was self-isolating in line with Spanish government guidelines, the Scottish FA said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
John Fleck in action. File(AP)

Scotland midfielder John Fleck will miss their friendly international against the Netherlands on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish FA said.

"The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results today," the statement added.

The positive test means Fleck might also miss Scotland's final European Championship warm-up match against Luxembourg on Sunday.

Scotland open their Euro 2020 Group D campaign against Czech Republic on June 14. England and Croatia are the other teams in the group.

Topics
euro 2020
