Euro 2020 Semifinal: England vs Denmark head-to-head battle, form guide

Is it "finally coming home"? The phrase has been defining English football for almost 25 years now as the country years to enjoy their second international tournament success after the 1966 World Cup. This year, however, could be it as the Harry-Kane side have made the Euro 2020 semifinals. They will take on a resurgent Denmark, who recovered from back-to-back defeats at the start and a Christian Eriksen cardiac arrest scare to win three on the trot and come this far. While England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarters, the Danes edged past Czech Republic 2-1. Gareth Southgate-coached 'Three Lions' may enter the game as favourites but they will not take the reinspired, the reignited Denmark lightly.

Before the game begins, let's have a look at England vs Denmark their head-to-head battle.

1) England have won just one of their last six competitive meetings against Denmark (D3, L2), with that victory coming in the 2002 World Cup.

2) This is will be the third meeting between England and Denmark in a major tournament. England won 3-0 in the second round of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, after a goalless draw in the group stages of Euro 1992 - a competition that Denmark went on to win.

3) All seven meetings between England and Denmark at the Wembley Stadium have finished 1-0, with England winning five to Denmark's two. The Danes have won their last two competitive games against the Three Lions at the stadium (1983 and 2020), with no side ever winning three consecutive competitive games against England at Wembley.

4) England are playing in their third European Championship final, losing to Yugoslavia in 1968 and going out on penalties to Germany in 1996. As it stands, England have played more games at the European Championship without ever reaching the final than any other nation (36).

5)This is Denmark's fourth appearance in a European Championship semifinal (1964, 1984, and 1992), with the Danes going on to win the trophy following their last appearance in the final of the competition.

-ENGLAND VS DENMARK FORM GUIDE-

The Three Lions (WWDWWW) are on an unbeaten six-game streak, one that includes five wins and a draw. On the other hand, the Danes have won four of their last six games, losing the other two. (WLLWWW)