Euro 2020, Semifinals; Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue

The Euro 2020 quarterfinals stage saw some of the big nations locking horns with each other. While Switzerland, who had knocked world champions France out in the penalty shootout, lost to Spain in another penalty shootout, Italy eliminated world No.1 Belgium with a clinical win.

The second quarterfinals day witnessed the continuation of Denmark's resurgence, sans Christian Eriksen, as they battled past the Czech Republic. But the game of the group had to be England's thumping victory over Ukraine and with that, they made a second successive semifinal of a major tournament.

The last-8 was action and emotions packed. Expect the final 4, the semifinals, to touch new heights, (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at Euro 2020, Semifinals fixtures:

Wednesday, July 7, 2021:

Semi-final 1: Italy vs Spain at 12:30 AM at the Wembley Stadium, London, England.

Thursday, July 8, 2021:

Semi-final 2: England vs Denmark at 12:30 AM at the Wembley Stadium, London, England.