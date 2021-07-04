Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020, Semifinals; Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue
football

Euro 2020, Semifinals; Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue

Euro 2020: After the completion of all the quarterfinals matches, 4 teams progressed through to the semifinals.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Euro 2020, Semifinals; Fixtures, Venues, Matches, Time, Date, Venue(REUTERS)

The Euro 2020 quarterfinals stage saw some of the big nations locking horns with each other. While Switzerland, who had knocked world champions France out in the penalty shootout, lost to Spain in another penalty shootout, Italy eliminated world No.1 Belgium with a clinical win.

The second quarterfinals day witnessed the continuation of Denmark's resurgence, sans Christian Eriksen, as they battled past the Czech Republic. But the game of the group had to be England's thumping victory over Ukraine and with that, they made a second successive semifinal of a major tournament.

The last-8 was action and emotions packed. Expect the final 4, the semifinals, to touch new heights, (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at Euro 2020, Semifinals fixtures:

Wednesday, July 7, 2021:

Semi-final 1: Italy vs Spain at 12:30 AM at the Wembley Stadium, London, England.

Thursday, July 8, 2021:

Semi-final 2: England vs Denmark at 12:30 AM at the Wembley Stadium, London, England.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Cop carries elderly man on his back uphill to help him reach vaccination centre

Little girl falls down during roller-skating race, watch what she does next

Nasa posts about how supermassive black holes can host ‘tsunamis’ of gas

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP