Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Slovakia's Vavro tests positive for coronavirus
football

Euro 2020: Slovakia's Vavro tests positive for coronavirus

Slovakia head coach Stefan Tarkovic said both were feeling well and had no symptoms, and that the team, who beat Poland 2-1 on Monday, were still set to face Sweden on Friday.
AP | , St. Petersburg
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Slovakia defenders Denis Vavro (L) and Tomas Hubocan during training session(AFP)

Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and a member of the team’s coaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship match against Sweden, coach Stefan Tarkovic said Thursday.

They are the first positive tests for COVID-19 to have been announced since Euro 2020 started.

Tarkovic said Vavro has no symptoms and is isolating. He didn’t disclose the name of the coach.

Testing took place on Wednesday.

The game against Sweden is in St. Petersburg on Friday.

“We started to work with the Russian public health authorities,” Tarkovic said through a translator, “and started to apply the corresponding UEFA protocol. So we took all the steps to avoid the spread of the infection.”

UEFA protocol states that teams with fewer than 13 players could have their game “rescheduled within the next 48 hours of the date of the relevant match” and possibly at a different venue.

“Any additional player called up to meet the minimum of 13 players requires that an equivalent number of quarantined players are definitively withdrawn from the 26 players list,” the European soccer body said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020 slovakia
