Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain: Action in images
football

Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain: Action in images

Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain: Here is all the action in images from Slovakia vs Spain match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:28 PM IST
What a picture and what a save. Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka denied Spain the opener as Alvaro Morata's penalty was saved in the 12th minute.(AP)
Martin Dubravka was the hero of the first 28 minutes, as he made multiple saves to deny Spain the opener. On one occasion, he put in a dive to deny Morata.
From hero to disaster in one minute. Martin Dubravka had a shocking moment as he palmed the ball into his own net to hand Spain a 1-0 lead. It started with Pablo Sarabia's shot from the edge of the box ramming into the crossbar and ballooning near the goal line. Dubravka, while attempting to clear the ball, messed up. (AP)
Spain's Aymeric Laporte, second right, heads the ball and scores his team second goal during the Euro 2020 group E match between Slovakia. His header took Spain into the break with a 2-0 lead. (AP)
Pablo Sarabia scored early in the second half to give Spain a 3-0 lead.
Ferran Torres replaced Alvaro Morata and scored off his first touch as his clever flick gave Spain a 4-0 lead after 67 minutes. (AP)
Spain players celebrate their fifth goal after Juraj Kucka scored an own goal in the 71st minute. Spain eventually won 5-0 to finish second in the group and qualify for the Round of 16 with Sweden (AP)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable

Dog missing for two weeks, rescued from New Jersey bay area
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP