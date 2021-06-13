‘The game will see you back on the park’: Ganguly, Rashid Khan wish for Christian Eriksen’s speedy recovery | Euro 2020

Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has wished Denmark footballer Christian Erikson a speedy recovery as the latter collapsed during the Euro 2020 Group B clash against Finland in Copenhagen on Tuesday. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

The incident happened around the 40th minute in the first half when playmaker Eriksen was approaching his teammate to collect a throw-in. However, as soon as the ball was thrown in, he collapsed. The referee called off the game immediately as his condition looked concerning. He was then stretchered off the ground as players of both teams headed out.

Meanwhile, Ganguly took to Instagram to share a picture of Eriksen and wrote, “U will be fine Christian Erikson ...we are praying for you..the game will see u back on the park ..”

Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan also took to Twitter and wrote, “Read about Christian Eriksen. He's a true warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan extended his wishes to Eriksen and the Denmark team.

Besides current and former cricketers, several IPL franchises extended their best wishes to the Danish footballer. Here are the reactions:

Danish FU (Football Union) director of football Peter Moller said Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the field during a match, has managed to speak to the teammates from the hospital and is doing well.

(With Agency Inputs)