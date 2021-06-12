Denmark's Christian Eriksen collpases on ground during Euro 2020 match, fans and players send in good wishes on Twitter

Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen's collapsed on the ground during their Euro 2020 Group B clash against Finland in Copenhagen on Tuesday, leaving the footballing world in absolute shock.

The moment arrived around the 40th minute in the first half when playmaker Eriksen was approaching his teammate to collect a throw-in. However, as soon as the ball was thrown in, he collapsed. The referee called off the game immediately as his condition looked concerning.

The Danish players formed a shield around their compatriots while Eriksen was seemingly receiving CPR from the medical staff.

He was then stretchered off the ground as players of both teams headed out. The Danish players staying close to Eriksen all the while.

UEFA issued a tweet saying that the match has been suspended.

"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency."

In the most recent update, UEFA tweeted that Eriksen has been stabilized and being taken to the hospital.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised," they tweeted.





The world of football, be it former or current players, commentators, experts and even fans took to Twitter to send their best wishes and prayers for the speedy recovery of Eriksen.

Please God — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) June 12, 2021

My prayers go out to 🇩🇰💔🙏🏼 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) June 12, 2021

Goodness me, this looks truly awful. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 12, 2021

🇩🇰🙏🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 12, 2021

Stay strong, Eriksen 🙏 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 12, 2021

🇩🇰🙏 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2021

Keeping Christian Eriksen in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 12, 2021

Shocked. We're all with you, Christian Eriksen ❤️🇩🇰 Please be ok. 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 12, 2021

The scoreline remained locked at 0-0 before the horrific incident took place.