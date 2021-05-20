Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Three uncapped players in Switzerland preliminary squad
football

Euro 2020: Three uncapped players in Switzerland preliminary squad

Euro 2020: Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic named on Wednesday a 29-man preliminary squad, including uncapped trio Dan Ndoye, Andi Zeqiri and Gregor Kobel.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Switzerland's head coach Vladimir Petkovic. (File Photo)(AP)

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic named on Wednesday a 29-man preliminary squad for the Euro 2020, including uncapped trio Dan Ndoye, Andi Zeqiri and Gregor Kobel.

Switzerland will face the United States in a friendly on May 30 and play Liechtenstein four days later, before which time Petkovic will have announced his final squad by the June 1 deadline.

"All 29 players now have the opportunity to fulfil their dream of participating in the Euro," Petkovic said in a Swiss Football Association statement.

"But the performance principle applies. The best at the moment will take part in the tournament.

"It will be the 26 players who fit together best as a group. Some young players have the opportunity to be there and gain valuable experience."

Striker Zeqiri, 21, played for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City on Tuesday but has been used sparingly by his club this season.

Winger Ndoye, 20, has been used mostly off the bench by French Ligue 1 side Nice, while goalkeeper Kobel has been the number one at Bundesliga team Stuttgart this campaign.

Switzerland have been drawn alongside Wales, Italy and Turkey in Group A at the finals, with matches to be played in Baku and Rome.

Switzerland preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Cömert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schär, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders and forwards: Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Dan Ndoye, Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Andi Zeqiri, Steven Zuber

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 vladimir petkovic
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP