Euro 2020: Soucek and Czech Republic pay tribute to Denmark's Eriksen ahead of kickoff, Twitterati left overwhelmed

Euro 2020: Before kickoff in Baku, Czech Republic and skipper Tomas Soucek paid tribute to Denmark's Christian Eriksen, who survived a cardiac arrest on the pitch earlier in the tournament.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Euro 2020 Czech Republic vs Denmark: Tomas Soucek (left) and the Czechs pay tribute to Christian Eriksen.

Tributes and good wishes continue to pour in for Denmark player Christan Eriksen, who was ruled out of the tournament after collapsing on the pitch from a cardiac during their Euro 2020 opener against Finland. The latest team to remember Eriksen are Czech Republic, who presented a jersey to Danish captain Simon Kjaer ahead of kick-off.

At the coin toss, Tomas Soucek presented a signed Czech jersey to Kjaer, with Eriksen's name written at the back. The Czechs are the latest team to pay a tribute to Eriksen, who was revived from the jaws of death in Copenhagen. Earlier in the tournament, during the Round of 16, Gareth Bale and Wales also paid a tribute to Eriksen.

Currently, Denmark and Czech Republic are battling it out for a spot in the semifinals. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the Ukraine-England quarterfinal. Denmark thrashed Wales in their last-16 clash to register their second win of the tournament and make the quarters. On the other hand, the Czech upset the Netherlands with a 2-0 victory to move ahead.

The Czech, in 1996, finished runners-up in 1996 before reaching the semifinals in 2004 and seeing the exit door at the end of the group stage in the 2016 edition. For Denmark, it is about repeating their trophy-winning campaign of 1992. since then, they have not been to this stage since 2004. They failed to make the main draw in 2008 and 2016 while being eliminated in the group stage in 2004.

Meanwhile, Peter Schick has been Czech Republic's top scorer so far. In their last six games across all competitions, they have won three games, while losing two and drawing one. On the other hand, the Danes have won, lost, and drawn to games each and are currently on a two-match winning streak.

