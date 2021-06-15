Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Wembley to allow up to 45,000 fans for semis and final - report
football

Euro 2020: Wembley to allow up to 45,000 fans for semis and final - report

The reports said the three big matches of the tournament will form part of the government's "Events Research Programme" that gives them flexibility to have the rules on public gatherings to be suspended.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:15 AM IST
England fans celebrate after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)

Wembley will be allowed to host up to 45,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of the European Championship as the stadium was granted an exemption from a delay in the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, British media reported on Monday.

The reports said the three big matches of the tournament will form part of the government's "Events Research Programme" that gives them flexibility to have the rules on public gatherings to be suspended.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed his plans to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by a month, amid rising cases of the delta variant.

Fans entering the stadium must have to show proof of a negative COVID test or carry a vaccine passport showing they have been protected against the novel coronavirus.

England's group stage matches are also part of this programme, with current limitations allowing 22,500 fans into the stadium.

On Sunday, England began their campaign with a 1-0 win against Croatia, with the official attendance recorded at 18,497.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP