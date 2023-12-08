Everton beat Newcastle 3-0 to move out of Premier League relegation zone

Everton climbed out of the relegation zone on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. Everton's French midfielder #16 Abdoulaye Doucoure (R) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Newcastle United(AFP)

The Merseyside club had been plunged into the bottom three of England's top flight by a 10-point deduction last month for breaching the league's financial rules.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

But it has responded in impressive fashion with back-to-back wins to lift it up to 17th in the standings — one point above the drop zone.

Second-half goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto sealed the victory against Newcastle at Goodison Park.

Newcastle had beaten Manchester United 1-0 last weekend but missed the chance to move within a point of fourth-place Manchester City.

But the visitors were behind in the 79th when McNeil drove into the box and fired a left-footed shot that deflected into the corner beyond goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Doucoure doubled Everton's lead seven minutes later and Beto made it 3-0 in the 96th.

Without the 10-point deduction Everton would be 10th and just six points behind seventh-place Newcastle. Instead, even after Thursday's win, it is 10 places below Eddie Howe's team.