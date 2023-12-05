Ex-Manchester United star fined over INR 1 lakh for using dead person's parking permit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters | , Manchester
Dec 05, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Manchester Magistrates Court was told that in May this year the 30-year-old parked his Audi S3 on Bridgewater Street in the city.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison has been fined for using a deceased person's parking permit. Manchester Magistrates Court was told that in May this year the 30-year-old parked his Audi S3 on Bridgewater Street in the city using a blue badge, which allows people with limited mobility to park closer to their destination.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scores their first goal(Reuters)

The permit was registered to someone who died last year. Morrison pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, saying he had bought the badge from someone for 50 pounds ($63.09). He was fined 1,000 pounds plus costs and a victim surcharge.

A spokesperson for Manchester's City Council said the ruling showed the law was "applicable to everyone, with no exceptions".

Manchester-born Morrison was scouted for United's academy and signed a professional contract on his 17th birthday in 2010 but only played three times for the club, all in the League Cup.

The midfielder, who has also featured for West Ham United, Sheffield United and Derby County, last played for DC United.

