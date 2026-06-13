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Explained: The first-ever World Cup mistaken identity VAR review and yellow-card reversal in USA vs Paraguay

It marked the first-ever World Cup VAR correction for mistaken identity, a regulation recently introduced by FIFA for the tournament.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 03:57 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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USA launched their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 to underline that the hosts cannot be overlooked in this edition. However, the biggest talking point was a rare VAR intervention that left many fans puzzled, as few were familiar with the rule involved. It marked the first-ever World Cup VAR correction for mistaken identity, a regulation recently introduced by FIFA for the tournament.

For the first time at a World Cup, officials used FIFA's new mistaken-identity provision to amend a disciplinary decision.(Getty Images via AFP)

The incident occurred with the USA already cruising at 3-0. Veteran defender Tim Ream, 38, was shown a yellow card after being penalised for a challenge on Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, handing the visitors a free-kick in a promising position.

Play appeared set to continue after the free-kick was taken, but Dutch referee Danny Makkelie was then instructed by VAR to review the incident. Following a brief check at the pitchside monitor, he overturned his original decision, leaving players and fans confused. Under previous VAR protocols, such a review would not have been possible once play had restarted.

Also Read - USA strike four goals in FIFA World Cup match for first time; hammer Paraguay 4-1 in front of Leonardo DiCaprio, Beckham

That exception is what made the incident in the USA-Paraguay match possible. Although play had already restarted, officials were able to intervene because the review concerned mistaken identity rather than a routine caution. The sequence caught many viewers off guard, as fans are accustomed to seeing decisions stand once the game has resumed.

Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun scored twice while relentless US pressure led to an early Paraguay own goal from Damian Bobadilla before substitute Gio Reyna added a late fourth to cap a dream start for Mauricio Pochettino's side at the SoFi Stadium in Group D.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Explained: The first-ever World Cup mistaken identity VAR review and yellow-card reversal in USA vs Paraguay
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