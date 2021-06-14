Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Fan at Euro 2020 in serious condition after fall at Wembley
football

Fan at Euro 2020 in serious condition after fall at Wembley

The iconic stadium is staging eight games at Euro 2020, including the semifinals and final.
PTI | , London
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 10:13 AM IST
England players celebrate after the match( Pool via REUTERS)

A soccer fan was in serious condition in a London hospital after falling from the stands at Wembley Stadium during England's 1-0 victory over Croatia at the European Championship.

"We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation," said the English Football Association, which owns Wembley.

The iconic stadium is staging eight games at Euro 2020, including the semifinals and final.

The incident was said to have happened just after kickoff on Sunday. No other details were given.

"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition," the FA said.

UEFA confirmed the incident but declined further comment citing privacy reasons.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wembley stadium uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Novak Djokovic gives winning racquet to young fan, precious clip goes viral

19-year-old from Delhi develops eco-friendly, affordable air purifier

Elephant happily enjoys a mud spa day, viral video is aww-worthy. Watch

Socialism and Mamatha Banerjee, Tamil couple who went viral, tie the knot
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP