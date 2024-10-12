Fan places mobile inside Manchester United dressing room during 0-0 draw vs Aston Villa as pressure mounts on Ten Hag

Manchester United's miserable run continued this season as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, in their latest Premier League fixture on October 6 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after a match.(Action Images via Reuters)

Now it is being reported by The Sun that United's dressing room in Villa Park was bugged by a person, who placed a hidden recording device. The device was allegedly a mobile phone which allowed recording when a call was received. The accused is understood to have called the mobile when he knew Erik Ten Hag was in the dressing room and reportedly came back to Villa Park to collect the device.

According to The Sun, an unnamed source said, "This is a shocking breach of security and some serious questions will be asked as to how this was allowed to happen. Fortunately, there was nothing sinister to this incident. It was just a prankster, who’s actually a United fan, being silly and wanting to hear what was said inside those four walls. But it will definitely be a cause for concern about how they managed to get inside a changing room at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs just days before a match."

The incident is another controversy for Ten Hag and the pressure is mounting on him due to poor results. United are currently 14th in the standings with eight points in seven matches, packed with two wins, two draws and three defeats.

Speaking after the draw, Ten Hag said, "We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it's a long-term process."

"We have come through two very tough away games (including Thursday's 3-3 Europa League draw at Porto).

"This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have," he added.

Speaking on his squad's fitness issues, he said, "We have to take into consideration (striker Rasmus) Hojlund is returning, he's still coming up to full fitness. But others are stepping up. I was impressed by Rashford, also (Alejandro) Garnacho is so good and Antony at the end."