Fans clash in FIFA World Cup opener: Ecuador supporter's controversial act leaves Qataris fuming, video goes viral

FIFA World Cup 2022 got off to a impressive start on Sunday night at the Al Bayt Stadium where host country Qatar kicked off the showpiece event in the Group A match against Ecuador. Qatar eventually succumbed to a 0-2 defeat to the South American nation owing to a brace from Enner Valencia and became the first ever home country to lose a FIFA World Cup opener. However, there was a particular video that went viral during the match that saw fans from Ecuador and Qatar clash following a controversial gesture.

It was during the opening minutes of the game when Valencia's goal off a header in the third minute of the game was disallowed by VAR due to offside which sparked a certain controversy. Although footage revealed the reason behind disallowing the goal, the decision by the referee left one of the Ecuador fans, at the stand, unhappy as stood up and make a 'cash' gesture at the crowd indicating that the referee has been bought by the host nation.

The gesture left Qatar fans, sitting right behind him, infuriated as they told him to "sit down and shut up". The video immediately went viral all over social media.

The two fans however made up and posted it on social media as well. "He is an Ecuadorian and he is here to watch the match today," the Qatar fan said. "In the end we are all here to watch the beautiful game."

"Yes," The Ecuador fan agreed. "Passion sometimes makes people upset. But we come together for sport. Sport brings people together. ??"So we are very friendly with each other, I wish Qatar the best, and it's a beautiful World Cup so far. You guys are so friendly, I love it"

