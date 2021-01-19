Fernandes in need of a rest? No chance, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed suggestions Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes needs a rest.

The Premier League's Player of the Month for December has bagged 27 goals and provided 17 assists in 49 starts since his arrival at Old Trafford last January but has not been on the scoresheet since New Year's Day.

Solskjaer, whose side top the table going into the midweek round of games, told reporters the midfielder's form was no cause for concern, however.

"He's not tired, no. No chance," said the Norwegian ahead of Wednesday's game at Fulham.

"He's one of the players who runs and covers the ground in every single game. He's very good at recovery, very good at recharging his batteries.

"Since he came in, he's been absolutely immense. No, he's not tired. If I ask him, there's absolutely no chance he'll say he's tired."

Solskjaer said 18-year-old Ivorian Amad Diallo, who arrived from Serie A side Atalanta this month, could feature in the next four or five weeks.

"He can handle the ball. He’s enjoyed training and makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age," he said.

"He'll need some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle of the physical part of the Premier League. I can’t see it being too long until he’s in the squad.

"He’s definitely settled down well. The players have taken to him and he’s a very good character."

Solskjaer said defenders Brandon Williams and Phil Jones were the only injury concerns for the game at Craven Cottage, where United could equal a club record of 17 away games unbeaten in the Premier League.

The manager said one or two more players could leave the club in the transfer window, but did not name anyone.

"The strength we have is a deep squad, strength in depth. We don’t want to give our advantage away by easing off on our players," he added.