 Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says he will be the Liverpool manager next season | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says he will be the Liverpool manager next season

PTI |
May 17, 2024 11:36 PM IST

Liverpool had already reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros ($11.7 million) in compensation for the 45-year-old Slot.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot said Friday he will be Liverpool's next manager, replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot reacts during the Dutch Eredivisie football match (AFP)
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot reacts during the Dutch Eredivisie football match (AFP)

Liverpool had already reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros ($11.7 million) in compensation for the 45-year-old Slot.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I can confirm that I will be the coach at Liverpool next season,” Slot said in quotes carried on Feyenoord's official website.

Feyenoord said an official announcement from the two clubs will follow “in the short term.”

Slot's last game in charge of Feyenoord is on Sunday at home to Excelsior.

On the same day, Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool after nine years in charge in a home match against Wolverhampton.

Slot has coached Feyenoord since 2021, winning the league last year and the Dutch Cup this season.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says he will be the Liverpool manager next season

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On