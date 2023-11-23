FIFA chief gives stern statement on violence during Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said Wednesday there was no place in football for violence after ugly clashes ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Argentina. Fans of Argentina clash with Brazilian police before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium(AFP)

A skirmish between rival fans broke out during the national anthems in a stand behind one of the goals at the Maracana stadium in Rio on Tuesday with Brazilian police confronting Argentina fans.

"There's no place in football for this kind of violence, on or off the pitch. Such events as seen during the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana have no place in our society," Infantino said on Instagram.

He also urged the organisers to provide a secure environment for the fans and the players.

"Without exception, all players, fans, teams and officials have to be secure and safe to play and enjoy football. I call on relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels," Infantino said.

Gianni Infantino's Instagram story

Tempers had flared in the Maracana stands moments before kick-off, with Brazilian police using batons.

Argentina players including Lionel Messi went towards the disturbances in an attempt to plead for calm. Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez attempted to jump into the seating area at one stage to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.

Messi and the other Argentinian players then returned to their dressing room as the clashes continued, with Messi appearing to say: "We're not playing, we're leaving."

"We went to the locker room because it was a way to calm everything down a little," Messi said. "We went to see how our families and people close to us were doing. And then we came back."

Argentina went on to defeat Brazil 1-0 thanks to a goal from Nicolas Otamendi and sit top of the South American qualifying standings with 15 points from six games.

Brazil's third defeat of qualifying, meanwhile, leaves the five-time world champions in sixth place with seven points from six games.

