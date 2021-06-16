Home / Sports / Football / FIFA clears Funes Mori to switch from Argentina to Mexico
Rogelio Funes Mori(Twitter)
Rogelio Funes Mori(Twitter)
football

FIFA clears Funes Mori to switch from Argentina to Mexico

FIFA said it approved a request by the Mexico soccer federation for Rogelio to switch eligibility from Argentina.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Zurich
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:08 PM IST

Argentina-born forward Rogelio Funes Mori has been cleared to represent Mexico, FIFA said Wednesday, meaning he could one day play against his twin brother Ramiro.

FIFA said it approved a request by the Mexico soccer federation for Rogelio to switch eligibility from Argentina.

Rogelio can make the move because he played in only a friendly for Argentina’s senior team in 2012 and has lived in Mexico for more than five years. Now 30, he helped his club Monterrey win the CONCACAF Champions League in 2019.

Ramiro Funes Mori has played more than 20 times for Argentina and was in the 2019 Copa America squad.

The former Everton defender won the Europa League with Villarreal last month.

Both brothers began their careers with River Plate.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa council mexico
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.