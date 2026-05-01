FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisted Iran would play World Cup matches in the United States as the soccer governing body's Congress opened on Thursday without the country’s delegation, its absence highlighting tensions and challenges surrounding the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the congress.(REUTERS)

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"Let me start at the outset. Of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026. And of course Iran will play in the United States of America," Infantino said.

"And the reason for that is very simple, we have to unite. It is my responsibility, our responsibility."

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "okay" with Iran playing at the World Cup.

"Well if Gianni said it I'm okay. Did Gianni say it?... You know what? Let them play. Well, Gianni's fantastic, he's a friend of mine. He talked about it," Trump told reporters on Thursday.

"I said you do whatever you want. You can have them. You don't have to have them. They probably have a good team. Do they have a good team?"

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{{^usCountry}} Iran have qualified for the June 11-July 19 tournament, but their participation has been fraught, with Tehran requesting alternative venues for matches on U.S. soil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran have qualified for the June 11-July 19 tournament, but their participation has been fraught, with Tehran requesting alternative venues for matches on U.S. soil. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} FIFA has rejected the request, insisting the schedule would stand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIFA has rejected the request, insisting the schedule would stand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iranian football federation officials, including president Mehdi Taj, were due to attend the Congress but turned back at Toronto airport after what Tehran described as “unacceptable behaviour” by Canadian immigration authorities, despite travelling with valid visas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iranian football federation officials, including president Mehdi Taj, were due to attend the Congress but turned back at Toronto airport after what Tehran described as “unacceptable behaviour” by Canadian immigration authorities, despite travelling with valid visas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, underscored the practical and political obstacles surrounding Iran's participation at the World Cup, the most politically sensitive item on FIFA's agenda since the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, underscored the practical and political obstacles surrounding Iran's participation at the World Cup, the most politically sensitive item on FIFA's agenda since the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters two members of the delegation could have attended the FIFA congress but chose not to after one of their delegation was denied entry into Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters two members of the delegation could have attended the FIFA congress but chose not to after one of their delegation was denied entry into Canada. {{/usCountry}}

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Taj is a former member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Canadian officials said entry decisions were made on a case-by-case basis and individuals linked to the IRGC, which Ottawa designates as a terrorist organisation, are inadmissible.

"I can provide the following assurances and facts. One is that, as you know, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and all those members have been listed as a terrorist organisation for several years," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

"The members are prohibited from coming. We have a series of screenings, and we take action. And no members have entered the country. Action has been taken appropriately."

Iran's absence deprived the congress of direct representation from a country whose presence at the 2026 World Cup is already shaping behind-the-scenes discussions and the issue is particularly acute given the tournament’s cross-border nature.

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The expanded 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, will require teams, officials and support staff to move repeatedly between jurisdictions, raising the prospect that visa restrictions or diplomatic frictions could complicate planning for certain nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week Washington had no objections to Iranian players participating in ​the World Cup but added that the players would ‌not be allowed to bring with them people with ties to the IRGC.

Outside the convention centre, about 30 protesters draped in Iranian flags and holding signs gathered to voice their desire to see regime change in Iran. The protesters chanted their support for Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi.

“IRGC is terrorists,” they chanted. “No deal with terrorists.” “Hey FIFA, oi FIFA, no deal with terrorists.”

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