Home / Sports / Football / ‘FIFA must take care of this referee’: Messi lashes out after Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach semis

‘FIFA must take care of this referee’: Messi lashes out after Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach semis

football
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 08:49 AM IST

Argentina captain Messi was critical of the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after the match was over. The star footballer said that the referee failed to do his job properly in a very important match.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (AFP)
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Argentina stormed into the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a thrilling win over Netherlands via penalty shootout late on Friday night. With the heroics of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, the South American team saved two goals in the penalty shootout and won after being levelled at 2-2 in extra time. Dutch striker Wout Weghorst scored two goals while Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi were the goal-scorers for Argentina.

With the semi-final spot at stake, the match was played neck-to-neck and 14 yellow cards were shown in the match by the referee. There were multiple fights that broke out between the two sides, none biggger than the one in the 89th minute when the Netherlands dugout charged onto the pitch.

Argentina players were seen mocking the shattered Netherlands footballers after the winning penalty, angering Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries. He was given the red card after an angry outburst.

After all this, Argentina captain Messi lashed out at referee Mateu Lahoz after the match was over. The star footballer said that the referee failed to do his job properly in a very important match and urged FIFA to take action.

"I don’t want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened. I think FIFA must take care of this. It cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task," Messi said after the match.

Elaborating further, the Argentina striker reflected on the team's performance. He highlighted how Argentina was leading by 2-0 till much of the second half and then conceded two goals to take the match to extra time which then went into penalty kicks.

"A lot of joy and relief. It wasn’t to go to penalty kicks. We suffered too much for how it all happened. But it’s the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Going through is the most beautiful and impressive thing. Argentina is among the top four, because we show game after game that we know how to play each game with the same intensity, with the same will,” said Messi.

Argentina will now face off against Croatia in the semifinal on Wednesday, December 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
lionel messi argentina football team fifa world cup + 1 more
lionel messi argentina football team fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out