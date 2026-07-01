FIFA referees' chairman backs VAR call that crushed Germany's World Cup dream: ‘Should come as no surprise’

FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina has defended the controversial decision to rule out Germany’s extra-time goal against Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, insisting that attacking players who deliberately obstruct defenders or goalkeepers will be punished if they prevent opponents from defending.

Jonathon Tah's goal was disqualified in the Germany vs Paraguay match. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

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Germany thought they had found the decisive breakthrough when Jonathan Tah headed home during extra time, only for the goal to be disallowed after a VAR review. Officials ruled that Waldemar Anton had fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up by obstructing him inside the penalty area. The decision proved to be one of the defining moments of the knockout clash, with Germany eventually losing the match in a penalty shootout.

Speaking to ESPN, Collina clarified why the goal was chalked off and explained that referees had been asked to pay close attention to players who were not trying to play the ball but were instead looking to block opponents from defending.

“Although keeping a position is not a foul per se, when an attacking player is not interested in the ball and deliberately moves, even marginally, with the clear intention of obstructing opponents' movement and prevents him from defending, then referees, and VAR when needed, should carefully analyse the incident and intervene,” Collina said.

Collina explains why Germany's goal was ruled out

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{{^usCountry}} The incident drew heavy debate because replays appeared to show only limited contact between Anton and Gill. However, the officials deemed that Anton’s movement had stopped the Paraguay goalkeeper from defending the ball properly before Tah’s header found the net. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident drew heavy debate because replays appeared to show only limited contact between Anton and Gill. However, the officials deemed that Anton’s movement had stopped the Paraguay goalkeeper from defending the ball properly before Tah’s header found the net. {{/usCountry}}

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Collina said such situations would be treated seriously, particularly when the player being blocked is the goalkeeper. He stressed that teams had already been told before the tournament that such offences would not be ignored.

“This is especially the case when the tactic aims to prevent the opposing goalkeeper from being able to defend the goal. Coaches and players were informed so it should come as no surprise that referees will punish these fouls. These measures have all been very effective and unanimously considered as very positive innovations,” he added.

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The decision kept the score level at 1-1 and pushed the contest towards penalties. Paraguay held their nerve in the shootout, while Germany’s evening ended in heartbreak. Tah, whose extra-time goal had earlier been ruled out, missed the decisive penalty by sending his effort over the crossbar.

The controversy has added another layer to Germany’s surprise exit from the tournament. While some observers felt the decision was harsh, Collina’s explanation makes it clear that FIFA views such set-piece blocks as a clear area of enforcement. The message from the referees’ chief was direct: attackers are allowed to hold their ground, but deliberate movement to stop a goalkeeper or defender from challenging for the ball will invite punishment, and VAR will step in when required.