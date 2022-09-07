FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: Alcohol to be served selectively in Muslim nation Qatar

Consumption of liquor may be banned in Qatar but it will be served in select areas within stadiums when the Middle Eastern nation hosts the FIFA World Cup later this year. As per reports, a 40,000-capacity fan zone has also been created in capital Doha, where liquor can be purchased as Qatar becomes the first country from the Middle East to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We want people to come and have experiences they will never forget. While alcohol will be available to those who want a drink in designated areas, it will not be openly available on the streets,” 2022 FIFA World Cup CEO Nasser Al Khater told BBC Sport.

ALSO READ | Watch: Arshdeep Singh stops after man abuses him in front of team bus, Indian journalists haul offender

"What we ask is that people, when they visit, stick to these designated areas. We are incredibly excited to be welcoming the world to Qatar and the Middle East and Arab world. For many people it will be their first opportunity to see and explore the region. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are determined to use it to its fullest," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ticket holders will reportedly be permitted to buy alcohol three hours before kick-off and one hour after the match. But they cannot buy liquor while the game is in progress. Al Khater also informed the media about the arrangements being made to welcome expected 1.2 million visitors for the marquee event. He informed that there were no worries over a shortfall of accommodation with up to 130,000 rooms available across hotels, cabins in two cruise ships, apartments and desert camps.

The FIFA World Cup shall begin on November 20, 2022 with the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. A total of 32 countries will competing in the event, which have been place in eight groups of four nations each. Hosts Qatar are placed along with Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands, in Group A.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON