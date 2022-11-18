Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa, Shakira among artists who have refused to perform in Qatar’s opening ceremony

FIFA World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa, Shakira among artists who have refused to perform in Qatar’s opening ceremony

football
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 05:07 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: With Qatar finding itself in countless controversies, Dua Lipa, Shakira and Rod Steward have refused to perform in the opening ceremony.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar: Dua Lipa, Shakira won't perform in the opening ceremony.(Twitter/AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

It has been a tough road for Qatar in hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, with many countries criticising the decision. Other than accusations of buying votes for their bids, the country also finds itself embroiled in countless human rights issues. Meanwhile, many football players like Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and Denmark's Christian Eriksen have spoken against the Arab country hosting the World Cup. Many musicians have also refused to perform in the World Cup, with Dua Lipa recently joining the list. Shakira, who was supposed to be a guest performer, also backed out after receiving criticism for accepting to perform at the opening ceremony.

The artists who have agreed to perform in Qatar are J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi, Argentina teammates reject 5-star hotel for student halls in Qatar. Here's why

Clarifying her stance on Qatar hosting the World Cup, Dua Lipa said via Instagram, "I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup. One Love, Dua."

Meanwhile, Rod Steward was also approached to perform but he declined the offer. "They offered me a huge amount of money, over a million dollars for the performance, but I turned it down because I don't think it's right to go to a country with those ideas and values. I also think the Iranians should also stop supplying them with weapons", he explained.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on November 20, with Qatar facing Ecuador in the opener, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Also, Lionel Messi's Argentina will begin their campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia and Portugal will face Ghana in their opener on November 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
fifa world cup dua lipa qatar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP