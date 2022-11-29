FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A highlights: Netherlands and Senegal enter last 16 with impressive wins
FIFA World Cup 2022, highlights Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Ismaïla Sarr's penalty and Kalidou Koulibaly's second-half strike powered Senegal to a famous win over Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Group A leaders Netherlands have been joined by Senegal, who have entered the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win over Ecuador. Senegal, who made it to the quarter-finals in 2002, will face the winners of Group B at the Qatar World Cup.
After spending more than 10 years to host the grandest stage of them all, Qatar became the earliest nation to exit from the group stage of the FIFA World Cup in 92 years. Qatar suffered heart-breaking defeats in all of its 3 group games of the showpiece event. In the aftermath of the infamous 'Disgrace of Gijon' episode, FIFA revised the structure of the group games taking place at the World Cup. Thus, Netherlands' match against Qatar and Senegal's clash with Ecuador kicked off at the same time.
Nov 29, 2022 10:46 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and updates: Can England meet Netherlands in last 16?
Netherlands and Senegal have advanced to the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The Dutch (Group A leaders) will meet the runners-up from Group B in the last 16 of the World Cup. Thus, Netherlands can face England if the Three Lions finish second in Group B. The winners of Group B will face meet Senegal, who have entered the last 16 without their talismanic striker Sadio Mane.
Nov 29, 2022 10:39 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: A quick look at Group A standings!
Netherlands have emerged as the Group A leaders with a 2-0 win over Qatar. The Dutch side picked up 7 points from 3 matches. Senegal secured 6 points to enter the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ecuador have finished third and they have bowed out of the World Cup. Qatar failed to open its account in Group A as the hosts lost all of their 3 matches.
Nov 29, 2022 10:30 PM IST
FIFA WC Live score and updates: Senegal have done it!
Senegal have upstaged Ecuador 2-1. They have joined the Netherlands in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Qatar, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands, have lost all of its three group game matches at the World Cup.
Nov 29, 2022 10:28 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: Mendy with a save!
Mendy with a stunning save as Ecuador get another corner. Dia has been replaced by Cisse in the remaining seconds of the game. We are heading into the final 60 seconds! Senegal are almost there!
Nov 29, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: 6 added minutes!
Ecuador and Senegal's World Cup fates will be decided by added six minutes as we approach the end of the 2nd half. Senegal will do everything to thwart Ecuador's bid of scoring a late goal in injury time.
Nov 29, 2022 10:19 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: Onus on Valencia!
Koulibaly's Senegal will have to come up with a defensive masterclass in the remaining time to upstage a goal-hungry Ecuador side. Valencia has been blocked by Abdou Diallo and the referee has refused to give his side a freekick. Ecuador 1-2 Senegal as we head into the final 5 minutes of the game.
Nov 29, 2022 10:11 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: Another goal! Koulibaly is on target!
Only two minutes and 30 seconds between the two goals scored in the second half of the match. Senegal have regained the lead with Kalidou Koulibaly, who slotted home the second goal for his side in the 70th minute of the game. Who will join the Netherlands in the last 16? Will it be Senegal or will it be Ecuador?
Nov 29, 2022 10:06 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: Caicedo scores! Ecuador 1-1 Senegal
What a goal and how crucial it is going to be for Ecuador. Moises Caicedo has just scored the equaliser for Ecuador with a header. It's all to play for again! The Brighton & Hove Albion F.C star has made sure that his side remains in the hunt for the last 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Nov 29, 2022 10:01 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar: VAR rules out Netherlands' 3rd goal
Netherlands thought they had scored but VAR had other ideas. Steven Berghuis and Gakpo kickstarted the celebrations which was short-lived as the goal has been disallowed for handball. The Dutch still in control and they will continue to knock on the doors for another goal.
Nov 29, 2022 09:53 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: The Orange Army will top Group A!
With the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup set to enter its business end, the stage was set for Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal to fight for the top spot in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. Qatar, who are already out of the FIFA World Cup 2022, are set record its third-straight defeat in the group stage. Another dubious record in the making for the host nation?
Nov 29, 2022 09:48 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA WC Live score and updates: Can Ecuador stage fightback in 2nd half?
Valencia and Estrada are feeling the heat as Senegal are leading 1-0 in the 2nd half. The Netherlands will finish top of the group as it stands. Ismaïla Sarr's penalty has put Senegal in the driving seat for progression to the last 16.
Nov 29, 2022 09:41 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: GOAL! A dream start to the second half
Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong has netted the second goal for the Orange Army, moments after the start of the second half. De Jong has scored the goal on the rebound after Depay's shot was blocked by Barsham. A second goal and Dutch are all set to top Group A!
Nov 29, 2022 09:30 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: Gakpo secures massive feat!
Cody Gakpo is busy making headlines at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The flying Dutchman has become the first Netherlands player to score in each of his first 3 matches at the showpiece event. A massive feat!
Nov 29, 2022 09:25 PM IST
Qatar World Cup 2022 Live Score and updates: Netherlands 1 - 0 Qatar at half-time
Klaasssen managed to find Depay, who has come up with right-footed shot but his attempt is well wide of the left post. And with that, the first half has come to an end. An eventful evening for Depay! He will be eager to open his account in the second half.
Nov 29, 2022 09:21 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, WC 2022 LIVE updates: Senegal take 1-0 lead before half-time
Ecuador have paid the price as Senegal have fired the all-important opener! Sarr has slotted home as the Lions of Teranga are on their way to celebrate the opener. A brilliant penalty by Sarr as goalkeeper Hernan Galindez was bamboozled! Ecuador 0-1 Senegal and it's half-time!
Nov 29, 2022 09:16 PM IST
Qatar WC 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: It's a penalty!
Piero Hincapie, what you have you done? The Ecuador international has clashed with Sarr and referee has pointed to the spot. It's a penalty for Senegal! Meanwhile, the referee in the other match has decided to add three added minutes for Netherlands to punish Qatar before the end of the first half.
Nov 29, 2022 09:13 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar: Gakpo with a volley!
De Roon has managed to find Gakpo in the danger zone. He takes a quick touch and then unleashes a shot on goal. His volley has gone over the bar in the 41st minute of the game.
Nov 29, 2022 09:09 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Enner Valencia can script history!
Did you know? No player has ever scored seven goals in a row for their nation at the FIFA World Cup. However, superstar Enner Valencia is only one strike away from achieving this impressive feat in Qatar. Can he open the scoring tonight?
Nov 29, 2022 09:03 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar: GOAL! Netherlands are ahead!
Gakpo has scored the opener! This was on the cards. Klaassen's pass was well greeted by Gakpo, who fired a low-shot into the bottom-right corner. Van Gaal's men have taken the lead in the 26th minute of the game.
Nov 29, 2022 08:58 PM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Who will score the opener?
Preciado is having a hard time in the right-hand side against Sarr. Ecuador and Senegal are fighting for early possession. Sarr has recorded his 50th international cap in the ongoing match. The Senegalese star has netted 10 goals in 49 games for his side.
Nov 29, 2022 08:51 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar: Cody Gakpo on corner duty
The Netherlands are enjoying possession as Qatar just can’t get on the ball. Earlier, Qatar players received the loudest cheer for clearing the ball after a Cody Gakpo corner. The Qatar fans are rallying behind the hosts but it’s the Dutch side, who is calling the shots in the first half. After 19 minutes, it's goalless at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Nov 29, 2022 08:43 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and updates: Goal-scoring chance for Senegal
Idrissa Gueye makes a mesmerizing run after collecting a cross-field pass on the edge of the Ecuador box. An impressive run but he has let down his camp with an awful shot. After arriving in the danger area, he fired a shot which is well wide.
Nov 29, 2022 08:40 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar: Klaassen with a chance!
A brilliant ball for Depay in the 4th minute of the game but his first time shot is blocked by Barsham. Good defending by Qatar. An impressive start by Louis van Gaal's men.
Nov 29, 2022 08:33 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: We are underway!
Netherlands match against Qatar is underway at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The Dutch are the overwhelming favourites in this one. Meanwhile Netherlands' Group A rivals Senegal are taking on Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Nov 29, 2022 08:26 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: Time for national anthems!
Qatar are already eliminated while Ecuador need to win or register a draw to qualify for the last 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Senegal need to win its match if they want to qualify. They will also remain in contention with a draw but then Qatar will have to beat the Netherlands. National anthems are up next!
Nov 29, 2022 08:19 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score: Ecuador and Senegal have also announced their starting XIs!
Ecuador - Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia (c).
Senegal - Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia.
Nov 29, 2022 08:09 PM IST
Qatar World Cup 2022, Netherlands vs Qatar LIVE updates: A quick look at the playing XIs!
Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.
Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdelaziz Hatim, Hassan Al-Haydos (capt.), Akram Afif, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali.
Nov 29, 2022 08:01 PM IST
Netherlands vs Qatar LIVE updates, FIFA WC 2022: Let's talk about the Group A scenario!
The Netherlands, who are tipped top Group A, only need to win or draw to secure its berth for the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. If Ecuador end up defeating Senegal, the Dutch can still enter the Round of 16 phase of the Qatar World Cup. The European giants contested the FIFA World Cup 2010 final with eventual winners Spain in South Africa.
Nov 29, 2022 07:56 PM IST
Qatar World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: How many teams are in action on matchday 10?
The 'D-Day' is here for Group A and Group B at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Besides Netherlands, Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal, four more teams are also in action on matchday 10 of the World Cup 2022. Gareth Bales' Wales will meet England while Iran are set for a blockbuster clash with the USA in Qatar tonight.
Nov 29, 2022 07:49 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Who all have qualified for Round of 16 phase?
Record-time winners Brazil secured its berth for the Round of 16 phase by defeating Switzerland on Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have also advanced to the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup after winning the first two games against Ghana and Uruguay. Earlier, defending champions France became the first nation to enter the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Nov 29, 2022 07:43 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Who will top Group A in Qatar?
Netherlands aim to reach the last 16 as Group A winners. Ecuador can upstage the Dutch with a better result against Senegal in Qatar. Ecuador, who earlier upstaged Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, are level with the Dutch side on four points. Who will top Group A in Qatar?
Nov 29, 2022 07:36 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
From Tuesday (November 29), the remaining matches of the group stage phase will be played at the same time in Qatar. The Netherlands are up against an already eliminated Qatar while Ecuador will meet Senegal in the upcoming Group A matches of the FIFA World Cup.